LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $711,831.91 and $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,678 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.