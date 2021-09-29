Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 96,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,091. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

