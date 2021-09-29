Lympo Market Token Price Reaches $0.14 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $4.21 million and $618,494.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00136205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,004.28 or 0.99593336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.59 or 0.06746367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00769760 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

