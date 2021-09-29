Lympo Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $218,859.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174305 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

