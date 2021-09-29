Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Shares Down 0.1%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 2,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.