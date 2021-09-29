Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MNL traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 570 ($7.45). 36,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,383. The company has a market cap of £230.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 577.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 583.08. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider David Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,763.52).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

