MANTRA DAO Market Cap Reaches $76.03 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $76.03 million and $16.98 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars.

