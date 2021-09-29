Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

