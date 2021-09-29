Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224,771. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

