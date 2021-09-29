Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

PTON stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

