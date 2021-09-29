Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $107,205.24 and approximately $77,663.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.79 or 0.06809996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00109399 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

