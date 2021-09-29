Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.95. 146,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.