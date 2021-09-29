Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $987,354.72 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.