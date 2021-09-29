Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 18.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 931,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mattel by 82.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

