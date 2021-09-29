MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $27.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,710.00. 1,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,790.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,587.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.70 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

