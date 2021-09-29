Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 5.82 and last traded at 5.83. Approximately 490,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,960,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Meta Materials by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.