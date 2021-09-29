Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 5.82 and last traded at 5.83. Approximately 490,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,960,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.21.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Meta Materials by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
