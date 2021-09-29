MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $866,504.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00136942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.25 or 1.00205098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.51 or 0.06825879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.00771332 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,984,376,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,814,170,731 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

