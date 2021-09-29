Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Philip Amery Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).
Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Philip Amery bought 512,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00 ($9,142.86).
- On Friday, July 30th, Philip Amery purchased 400,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$9,200.00 ($6,571.43).
- On Friday, July 23rd, Philip Amery acquired 600,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery bought 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).
Metgasco Company Profile
