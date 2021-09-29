Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Philip Amery Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Philip Amery bought 512,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00 ($9,142.86).

On Friday, July 30th, Philip Amery purchased 400,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$9,200.00 ($6,571.43).

On Friday, July 23rd, Philip Amery acquired 600,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery bought 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

Metgasco Company Profile

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

