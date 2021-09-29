Method Finance Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $340,979.52 and $1,002.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00119256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00169147 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

