Michael J. Carpenter Sells 1,042 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92.

CRWD traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

