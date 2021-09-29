Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

MU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 715,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

