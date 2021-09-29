Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.67% from the company’s current price.
MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
