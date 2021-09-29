Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.67% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

