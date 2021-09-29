MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $476.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

