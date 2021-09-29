MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $3.06 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.02 million and $139,998.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00007419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00366928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.12 or 0.00891603 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,778,540 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.