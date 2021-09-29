Mina Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Mina has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $75.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00009889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 250,073,145 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

