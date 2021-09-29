Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Approximately 119,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 257,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

