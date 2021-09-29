Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $7,141.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00158133 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00082152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,807,346,015 coins and its circulating supply is 4,602,136,448 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

