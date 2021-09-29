MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $612,755.52 and $4,670.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.93 or 0.06828625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00351274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.01162843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00627606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.00561018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00304812 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

