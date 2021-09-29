Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $374.93 or 0.00892813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $52,568.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00065756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00105192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00137426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,280.39 or 0.98110260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.92 or 0.06782550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.00770777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,670 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

