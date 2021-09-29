Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits One Day Volume of $25,005.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $800.37 or 0.01905915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $26.97 million and approximately $25,005.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00137969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.73 or 0.99561337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.58 or 0.06857124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.00782679 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

