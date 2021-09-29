Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

MIRM opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

