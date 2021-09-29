Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

