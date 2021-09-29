Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 124,006 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2,104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Life Storage worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

