Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 1,041,574 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,041,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

