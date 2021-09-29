Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

