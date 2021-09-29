Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

