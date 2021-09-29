Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of DaVita worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DVA opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

