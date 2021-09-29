Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $402.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

