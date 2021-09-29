Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 359.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 124.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 322,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

