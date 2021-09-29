Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 272.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

