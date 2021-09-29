Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,273 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

