Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

