Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.09 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.