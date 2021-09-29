Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 123.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

