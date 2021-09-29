Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

