Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PPL worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in PPL by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

