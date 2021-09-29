Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.35 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.28% of Q2 worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $20,651,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

