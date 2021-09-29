Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.