Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

