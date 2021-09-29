Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $90.15 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

